TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Trust board at Tirumala here, on Thursday approved the annual budget for 2022-23 estimated at Rs 3,096.40 crore.

This was disclosed to the media after the board meeting concluded on Thursday at Annamaiah Bhavan on Thursday. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy that looking at the decline in COVID cases and following the directives from the central and state governments, TTD will resume all the Arjita Sevas and darshans which were stalled since March 2020.

TTD Board Decisions

The Board approved the construction of Sri Padmavati Children’s hospital as advised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a cost of Rs.230 crore. The foundation stone for the hospital will be laid by the Chief Minister after a date is decided. An expert committee under TTD JEO will be set up to buy medical equipment for Sri Padmavati Hridayalaya. TTD to release Rs.150 crore in a phased manner for the construction of Garuda Varadhi and ensure its completion by December. An amount of Rs.100cr was already given for the same. Approval of Rs.2.73 crore towards total computerisation of SVIMS. Setting up an Rs.25 crore trust fund for the provision of cashless treatments for TTD employees and pensioners at corporate hospitals. TTD to lease out the Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanoor to AP Government as Balaji district Collectorate. TTD to sign MoU with NEDCAP for the supply of solar power steam system for 25 years at Sri Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan towards the preparation of Anna Prasadams TTD to end the era of private eateries and restaurants in Tirumala and set up free Anna Prasadam outlets and kiosks at all major junctions to ensure uniform food for all. TTD to issue licenses to food operators to run other enterprises at Tirumala. TTD to take back 50 out of 70 acres granted for Science City and build a Spiritual Centre in the 50 acres. A permanent mandapam to be built for the Nada Niranjanam programs which is currently running in a temporary shed in Tirumala. TTD to rejuvenate the old Annamaiah Margam and take the help of the forest department for developing permanent development works on the ancient route. TTD Ayurveda pharmacy to supply Ayurvedic products all over AP and for this, the board has approved purchase equipment at Rs 3.60crore. TTD board directs officials to undertake a feasibility study of gold plating of Srivari temple Maha Dwaram, Bangaru Vakili, and Gopuram. TTD to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey to pursue a grant of land to build the Srivari temple at Mumbai. This will be done under the initiative of board member Sri Milind Narvekar to pursue and complete the matter within a month. The proposal is to build an Information Centre in the existing allotted land. TTD board denied media reports about the hike in Arjita Seva tickets. To complete the Srinivasa Sethu bridge in Tirupathi by December next year.

Revenues

The 'hundi' (offering bag) at the hill temple complex was expected to fetch about Rs 1,000 crore. While the revenue from the interest on deposits was likely to be around Rs 668.5 crore, they said.

The earnings from the sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, was around Rs 362 crore.

The proceeds from the sale of laddu prasadam may bring in revenue of about Rs 365 crore, they said.

The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls was estimated to be around Rs 95 crore.

The amount received through the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees was slated to be around Rs 126 crore, the officials said.

TTD Ex officio board members including EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, AP Endowment Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, Endowment Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, TUDA Chief Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD officials and the board members were also present.

Later Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad mandali meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan. In this meeting it has been decided to publish Srinivasa Vrata Vidanam books for the devotees.

