Amaravati: Triveni Glass Limited MD Varun Gupta called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday. He informed the Chief Minister that his Company is establishing an Rs. 1000 crore worth solar glass manufacturing unit at Pangidi in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The unit will have a daily production capacity of 840 metric tons. It would provide direct and indirect employment to 2000 people, he said. The Chief Minister assured him of full cooperation saying all necessary infrastructure and trained persons are available in the district. He asked the industrialist to make use of the resources.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Poonam Malakondaiah and Advisor to Government S. Rajiv Krishna were also present.

