Travel Alert: SCR Cancels Trains on These Routes Tomorrow

Hyderabad: If you’ve made plans to travel this Sunday then this announcement is for you. South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday announced the cancellation of nine trains on Sunday, a SCR release said.

The SCR has said that due to operational reasons, the below trains have been cancelled tomorrow :

07783 Vijayawada – Guntur

07779 Guntur – Macherla

07580 Macherla – Nadikude

07579 Nadikude – Macherla

07782 Macherla – Vijayawada

07755 Dornakal – Vijayawada

07756 Vijayawada – Dornakal

07278 Bhadrachalam Road – Vijayawada

07979 Vijayawada – Bhadrachalam Road



Similarly, 34 MMTS trains have also been cancelled in Hyderabad on Sunday.