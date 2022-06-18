Trains Cancelled and Diverted Today June 18 Over Agnipath Protests, Check Full List

In the wake of anti Agnipath protests the railway authorities on Saturday have partially cancelled trains from Vijayawada Division.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada railway officials have set up a special helpdesk. Passengers can dial 0866-2767055 or 0866-2767075 to inquire about the running status of trains

Here is a list of trains which have been partially cancelled and diverted following the Agnipath scheme protests.

