Trains Cancelled and Diverted Today June 18 Over Agnipath Protests, Check Full List

Jun 18, 2022, 17:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

In the wake of anti Agnipath protests the railway authorities on Saturday have partially cancelled trains from Vijayawada Division. 

Meanwhile, Vijayawada railway officials have set up a special helpdesk. Passengers can dial 0866-2767055 or 0866-2767075 to inquire about the running status of trains 

Here is a list of trains which have been partially cancelled and diverted following the Agnipath scheme protests.

Also Read: Anti-agnipath Violence: AP Cities on High Alert, Security Beefed at Major Rly Stations


Read More:

Tags: 
trains
secunderabad
Vijayawada
Agnipath
Advertisement
Back to Top