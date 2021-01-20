Traffic Diversions In Vijayawada On Thursday, Here Are The Routes To Avoid

Vijayawada police on Wednesday announced that the traffic diversions will be imposed in the city on Thursday as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off a fleet of 2,500 ration door delivery vehicles at Benz Circle on January 21.

CP Srinivasan said that traffic from Benz Circle will be divereted to other routes on 21st January. The traffic diversion and restrictions will be put in place from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 21st and no vehicle will be allowed from Benz Circle to RTC 'Y' Junction from 9 pm on January 20th to 12 noon on January 21st.

Vehicles going from Chennai to Visakhapatnam and Ibrahimpatnam will be diverted to Ibrahimpatnam via Ongole-Throvagunta-Bapatla-Avanigadda-Challapalli-Pamarru-Gudivada-Hanuman junction.

Heavy vehicles going from Eluru to Hyderabad will be diverted from Hanuman Junction via Nuzividu-Mylavaram-G.Konduru-Ibrahimpatnam. Heavy vehicles traveling from Eluru to Chennai will be diverted through Hanuman Junction-Gudivada-Pamarru-Challapalli-Avanigadda-Bapatla-Throvagunta-Ongole.

Cars and other vehicles traveling from Guntur to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad will not be allowed to pass on the Kanaka Durga bridge from 8 am to 12 noon on January 21st. The vehicles will be diverted to Vijayawada via Mangalagiri, Thadepalle and Prakasam Barrage.

Vehicles coming towards Tadigadapa will be diverted to NTR circle road. From there, vehicles going towards Guntur will be diverted towards Krishna Lanka Highway via Ramalingeswara Nagar.

Vehicles heading towards Vijayawada will be allowed through NTR Circle via Nirmala Convent Road, Ramesh Hospital and Ramavarappadu ring road. Cars and other small vehicles coming from Ramavarappadu side will be allowed to pass through Ramesh Hospital.

Buses coming from Eluru to PNBS will be diverted via Ramavarappadu ring road to Karl Marx Road, Police Control Room. Buses going from PNBS to Eluru will take the above mentioned route. Police urged the people to observe the changes and co-operate with them inorder to ensure smooth flow of traffic and public safety.