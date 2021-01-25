Tourism Day: Look At The Beauty Of Vizag

Every year, January 25 is celebrated as 'National Tourism Day' in India and the main aim of celebrating this day is to create awareness about the significance of tourism which has an impact on the economy of the country.

This year, the theme of National Tourism Day is 'Dekho Apna Desh'. India is one of the countries which has numerous places to look at. Each and every state has their own traditions, cultures and diversifications.

Andhra Pradesh is a state in the south-eastern coastal region of India and it is the seventh-largest state by area covering an area and tenth-most populous state. Andhra Pradesh has many tourist places and it has been grabbing the attention of not only Indians but also foreigners. There are several beaches in its coastal districts such as Rushikonda, Mypadu, Suryalanka etc; and caves like Borra Caves, Undavalli caves and the country's second longest caves - The Belum Caves. The valleys and hills include, Araku Valley, Horsley Hills, Papi Hills, Arma Konda peak located in Visakhapatnam district is the highest peak in Eastern Ghats.

Andhra Pradesh has many religious prilgrim places like Tirumala, Simhachalam, Annavaram, Srisailam, Kanaka Durga Temple, Amaravati, Srikalahasti, Shahi jamia masjid in Adoni, Gunadala Church in Vijayawada, Buddhist centres at Amaravati, and Nagarjuna Konda, etc.

