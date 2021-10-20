Tough Measures Will Be Taken If There Is Breach Of Peace And Security: AP Home Minister Warns

AMARAVATI: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha condemned the derogatory and objectionable language used by the Opposition party spokesperson K Pattabhiram against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press meet recently.

Speaking at a press conference held on Tuesday, the Home Minister said Pattabhi’s comments using foul and unparliamentarily language was highly shameful. She stated that the DGP not responding to Chandrababu’s notice was false and warned that "tough measures would be taken if there is a breach of peace and security".

Speaking further she expressed doubts that it was Chandrababu who was behind Pattabhi’s statements in a deliberate attempt to malign the government. She asked the Opposition leader why he failed to control his own party men from making such provocative comments.

The TDP is repeatedly trying to link the Gujarat drug case to the State, even when it was made clear by the Union government and central agencies that AP has nothing to do with the case. The Chief Minister has also been addressing the Ganja issue with an iron hand and since the past two years the government has stepped up the arrests of smugglers.

Speaking about the notices issued to Nakka Anandababu, the Home Minister said that it was issued as he made wrongful statements that were inflammatory in nature with a deliberate bid to malign the government. We will take strict action against those who make such provocative statements that disturb peace in the society, instead of going in a rightful manner, Sucharitha warned.

Meanwhile AP State Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has given a call for statewide protest on Wednesday.

