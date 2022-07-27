BR Ambedkar Konaseema Dist: Amid the interaction with flood victims in Konaseema District on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gifted his valuable pen to an 8-month-old baby boy who toyed with it while he was in his arms.

During his visit to the Pedapudilanka village, the Chief Minister took the 8-month-old boy in his arms, while listening to the people. The infant toyed with the pen which dropped to the ground.

Video of the Day Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy @ysjagan was on a tour of flood affected areas and a small child tried to take a pen out of his pocket during this time. See for yourself what happened after that. pic.twitter.com/RWOSxwSaXG — Udit Goel (@goel_udit) July 26, 2022

Putting the ensuing commotion at rest, a smiling Chief Minister gifted the pen to the infant and also planted a kiss on his chubby cheeks. The Chief Minister wished him to study well as he grew up while tears welled up in the proud mother's eyes. The locals were elated by the Chief Minister's gesture.

