Top Tollywood Actors, Filmmakers Meet AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: A nine-member delegation comprising of top Tollywood actors and filmmakers from the Telugu film industry met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Actors like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ali, directors SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Posani Krishnamurali, R Narayana Murthy, producer Niranjan Reddy met the Chief Minister at 11 am. Also present were the AP Minister for I&PR, Cinematography, Perni Venakataramaiah (Perni Nani), and other government officials in the meeting.

The price of movie tickets, theatres, increasing the number of shows were among the 17 other issues things pertaining to the industry, which would be discussed today as per sources.

The government has already set up a committee to decide the price of movie tickets. The Tollywood team reached Gannavaram Airport at Vijayawada on a special flight from Begumpet Airport and reached the CM's camp office at Thadepalli by road from there.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namratha on their 17th wedding anniversary today. Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Niranjan Reddy presented a bouquet to Mahesh Babu on the plane as they were heading to Vijayawada.

Wishing Mahesh & NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and togetherness!,, he tweeted and shared the picture.