AMARAVATI: A delegation of Tollywood's high-profile personalities led by Megastar Chiranjeevi will be meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday, June 9th. The team is expected to deliberate with AP CM on a wide range of issues pertaining to the film industry. They include resumption of film shootings that remain suspended due to the prolonged coronavirus lockdown and the possibility of reopening the cinema theatres across Andhra Pradesh.

Among those expected to take part in the meeting from Tollywood are Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Shyam Prasad Reddy, Gemini Kiran, SS Rajamouli, Jeevitha, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, C Kalyan, Damodar Prasad and Prasanna Kumar.

On the eve of the crucial meeting, entire Tollywood and the Telugu television industry received a shot in the arm with the Telangana state government formally opening the doors for the resumption of indoor shootings across the state. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao signed cleared a file pertaining to this in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Telangana government has asked the Telugu film and television industries to carry out their shooting activities while completely adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Telangana government has however not given permission for outdoor shootings, setting up of huge sets besides continuing the ban on screening of films in cinema theatres keeping the prevailing coronavirus pandemic scenario in view. Buoyed by the Telangana state's gesture, the Tollywood industry is also hoping for a similar response from the Andhra Pradesh government, which it feels, would give the requisite filip to the industry to quickly get back on its feet after the 80-day-long inactivty due to lockdown.

The revival of shooting activity, though on a limited scale for now, is also expected to provide livelihood to many of the 25,000 workers and small-time technicians associated with various crafts of filmmaking.