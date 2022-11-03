Tollywood Actor Posani Krishna Murali Appointed as AP Film Development Corporation Chairman
Nov 03, 2022, 14:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation. An order from the government issued in this regard. Posani Krishna Murali has been a vocal supporter of YSRC. He even campaigned for YSRC in the 2019 general elections.
