Tokyo Paralympics 2021: AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Sumit Antil For Winning Gold

In the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, India won 5 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze on day 7. Sumit Antil won Gold in Javelin Throw at the Paralympics and it is a moment of great pride for the country.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Sumit Antil for adding another Gold medal to India's count at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. He tweeted that Sumit Antil has set a new record for each of the three attempts in the same event. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Congratulations Sumit Antil for adding another #Gold medal to India's count at #TokyoParalympics and setting a new world record for each of the three attempts in the same event. @ParalympicIndia — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 30, 2021

YS Jagan also congratulated Avani Lekhara for becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics Gold medal. His tweet reads, "With this record-breaking performance you have created a landmark for Indian sports and athletics. May you keep shining and bring more glory to the country." Just look at the tweet here.

