Tirupati: YV Subba Reddy To Continue As TTD Chairman

YV Subba Reddy was once again appointed as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. Andhra Pradesh state government issued a GO on Sunday appointing the TTD Chairman and said that the other trustees will be appointed shortly.

Principal Secretary (Revenue-Endowments) G Vani Mohan issued a formal order constituting the TTD Board with Subba Reddy as Chairman as per the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987. Subba Reddy worked hard for the TTD and he planned meticulously during the COVID-19 pandemic time.

Subba Reddy, the former MP served as TTD Board Chairman for two years and his tenure has ended on June 22.

On June 23rd, the state government appointed a "Specified Authority", with Executive Officer Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairman and the Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy as Convener, in place of the full-fledged trust board to manage the affairs of TTD.