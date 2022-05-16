TIRUPATI: As part of the ongoing Gangamma Jathara festival in the State of Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy was seen sporting the attire of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Sunday.

He was seen participating in the Tatayyagunta Ganga Jathara festivities in the temple town of Tirupati.

The Tirupati MP dressed up as the Lord who is also considered as Gangamma's brother during the Gangamma Thalli Adhyatmika Bhakthi Chaitanya Yatra devotional drive on Sunday. He was accompanied by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and other leaders from the district.

As a custom during the Gangamma Jathara devotees who fulfill their desires pay homage to the Goddess by dressing up in various attires on the occasion of the Gangamma Jatara. Devotees from all over the state of Andhra Pradesh as well as from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana come here to participate in these festivities.

