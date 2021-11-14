Tirupati: YS Jagan Stops Convoy To Take Request Letter From Kadapa Woman

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's humane side had once again come to the fore! On Sunday the Chief Minister had reached Renigunta Airport from Tadepalli in the afternoon to attend the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Tirupati. Just before he was leaving for the Taj Hotel, he saw a woman waiting near the airport. Noticing that she was trying to catch his attention he stopped his convoy and sent his OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy to find out what her problem was.

The woman in question was one Vijayakumari from Railway Koduru of YSR Kadapa district. She was seeking a job to support her family as she was burdened with age and ill health. The OSD promised to talk to the Chief Minister and help her and took her request.

Vijayakumari was overjoyed at the Chief Minister's humanitarian gesture and stopping the convoy for her sake despite his busy schedule and the OSD taking her written plea. She expressed faith that ‘Jagananna’ would help her and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

