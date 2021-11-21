Tirupati Worst Hit in AP Rains, Swarnamukhi River in Spate

At least 25 people including an SDRF personnel, have died and many remain missing in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh. Due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh is receiving heavy rainfall. The Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, and police personnel are keeping all their efforts to save the lives of the people.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the Chittoor and YSR districts to assess the damage. He inspected the severely damaged Veligallu and Annamayya project areas and also surveyed Pincha projects and the areas affected by the Cheyyeru River.

CM YS Jagan directed, "He directed officials to take immediate sanitation measures in Tirupati town and prepare a master plan on the drainage system in the city to take appropriate action."

The Swarnamukhi river which flows west-to-east south of the Tirupati has been in full spate after the crest gates of the Kalyani dam were lifted and water was let downstream since Thursday. The inflows into the Swarnamukhi swelled and many bridges washed away, cutting off road connectivity to many villages.

The situation in Tirupati is very bad. On Saturday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams allowed vehicular traffic on the ghat roads, and pilgrims were also allowed for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.