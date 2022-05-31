Tirupati Woman in Kuwait Shares Harrowing Story in Selfie Video From Locked Room

A woman who went to Kuwait for a job recorded a selfie video saying that she was locked in a room for the last four days and was not given food. She also said that agents Chengal Raju and Bawaji have locked her inside the room and were torturing her. She further stated that they have been asking for some sexual favours.

The victim was identified as Sravani and she sent the video to her husband. Going into the details, to earn a livelihood, Sravani went to Kuwait on the 24th of this month. She is a native of Peddhavaddipalli, Bodevandla Panchayati of Erravaripalem Mandal.

There are many cases where women who go to Dubai and Kuwait for work were tortured. In some cases, women will be harassed by the owners of the house where they work.

If there are any such cases, the government of India will definitely help the people who are facing problems in other countries.

