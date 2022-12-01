TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board had taken several decisions during a meeting held under the Chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday evening at Annamaiah Bhavan.

With Vaikuntha Ekadasi falling on January 2 the TTD has decided to open the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam or Uttara Dwara darshanam for devotees for ten days as in the case of previous years from January 2 to 11 in the coming new year- 2023. The temple Trust has decided to observe Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2, 2023, and Vaikunta Dwadasi the next day in a grand manner. TTD will issue 25,000 tickets, each priced at Rs 300 for the Sheegra darshanam, while 50,000 free Sarva Darshan (SSD) tickets would be issued on each day for all 10 days.

The tickets will be issued in three shifts from January 1. In total 2.50 lakhs of SED tickets and 5 lakh SSD tokens will be issued to devotees, TTD officials said.

The offline SSD tokens will be issued in the counters at Tirupati from January 1 onwards, round the clock till the five lakhs quota is over.

In an experimental manner, the VIP Break Darshan will commence between 7.30 am and 8 am at Srivari temple from December 1 giving more priority to common pilgrims to avoid their waiting hours for darshan.

