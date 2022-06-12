Tirupati Traffic Head Constable Suspended, Departmental Enquiry Initiated

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Superintendent of Police- Parameshwar Reddy on Sunday suspended Traffic head constable- Kishore and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the constable for allegedly thrashing an elderly man at Annamayya circle on Sunday morning.

This action comes after a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the head constable can be seen thrashing a man continuously even though he was trying to leave the spot.

The entire episode was recorded by an onlooker and now, it is doing rounds on the internet. Netizens expressed anger over the constable's behaviour and demanded action against him.

