Tirupati; Total Plastic Ban In Tirumala, Guidelines For Devotees

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board (TTD) has decided to enforce a complete plastic ban on the hill shrine of Tirumala from Wednesday, June 1. As part of its drive to protect the environment atop the hill, the TTD board has taken this decision.

Mallikarjuna, the Officer on Special Duty of the TTD Estate wing has stated that the use and carrying of plastic bottles, bags, carry bags, covers, shampoo bottles, shampoo sachets, or any form of plastic are all completely banned on the hill.

All vehicles and individuals coming to Tirumala will henceforth be thoroughly checked at the Alipiri checkpoint in Tirupati before they are allowed to Tirumala by either foot or vehicles

The TTD organized a meeting with shopkeepers and hoteliers on Tuesday at the Asthana Mandapam to announce the decision. Henceforth traders should use biodegradable or paper covers only instead of plastic covers.

Officials were advised to install rate signboards in front of shops to ensure that traders do not charge extra on devotees for providing non-plastic covers.

TTD health officer Dr Sridevi said hotels and shopkeepers should segregate and put wet and dry wastes in separate dustbins to enable easy garbage collection.

Shopkeepers should sell only goods they were licensed to sell and every Tuesday afternoon from 1.00-3.00 pm they should conduct a mass cleaning drive.

TTD Vigilance Guard Officer (VGO) Bali Reddy said from June 1st onwards the vigilance, estate, and health officials will conduct regular checks on shops and hotels and seize them if they violate the plastic ban rule. He appealed to shopkeepers and hoteliers to cooperate and be part of the TTD drive to ban plastic use on the hill shrine.

It may be noted that a partial plastic ban is already in place in Tirumala where plastic bottles are not sold. Devotees walking up the Alipiri path who earlier can carry their own glass water bottle or avail the glass water bottles are sold on the way and these bottles can be returned to the shopkeepers after usage.

Devotees are advised to plan accordingly before heading to Tirumala.

Also Read: Covaxin Makers Bharat Biotech Founders Donate Rs 2 Crore To TTD