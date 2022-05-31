Tirupati Techie Beats Wife to Death, Dumps Body Into River

A man has allegedly beaten his wife to death but the incident came to light after five months of murder. Venugopal a software employee by profession was married to Padma of Korlagunta, Tirupathi in 2019. After four months of the wedding, Venugopal started harassing her mentally and physically. The woman who was unable to bear the torture of her husband demanded a divorce from him. The family members tried to convince them to stay together but the Padma didn't agree to be with Venugopal. After a few days, Venugopal killed her and kept the dead body in a suitcase, and dumped it into the river near Venkatapuram Panchayati of Renigunta Mandal.

After doing all this, Venugopal lodged a complaint in the nearby police station saying that his wife was missing. Police filed a case and started an investigation. Later, the police have taken Venugopal into custody. In the preliminary investigation, Venugopal agreed that he had killed his wife.

