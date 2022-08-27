Tirupati: Strengthen Labour Laws, Says AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually addressed National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers and Labour Secretaries of States and UTs which is being held at Tirupati, from his camp office here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister opined that the discussions made and decisions taken in this conference might help in designing and strengthening labor laws for benefiting both industrialists and labourers. He thanked Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav for making Tirupati the venue for a national conference and said that the State will extend full cooperation for the success of the meeting with the blessings of Tirumala Balaji. Stating that it was a pleasure and an honor to have this conference in Andhra Pradesh, he concluded his speech by wishing everyone the best.

Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma and CMO officials were present.