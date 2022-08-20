Tirupati Rush: SCR to Operate 10 Special Trains In September

The South Central Railways (SCR) has announced 10 special trains which will ply from Hyderabad to Tirupati to handle the extra rush of pilgrims thronging the temple town of Tirumala.

Check out the Special Trains and dates below:

►Hyderabad – Tirupati (Every Saturday) Train No.07510

From 27th of this month to 24th of September.

►Tirupati-Hyderabad (Every Sunday) Train No.07510

From 28th of this month to 24th of September

►Hyderabad – Tirupati (Every Monday) Train No.07643

From 5th September to 26th September

►Tirupati-Hyderabad (Every Tuesday) Train No.07644

From September 6 to 27

►Tirupati-Aurangabad (Every Sunday) Train No.07637

Ffrom 28th of this month to 25th of September

► Aurangabad – Tirupati (Every Monday) Train No.07638

From 29th of this month to 26th of September

► Tirupati – Huzoor Sahib Nanded (Every Tuesday) Train No.07642

From 30th of this month to 27th of September

►Tirupati – Huzoor Sahib Nanded (Every Saturday) Train No.07640

From 3rd September to 1st October

►Huzoor Sahib Nanded – Tirupati (Every Friday) Train No.07639

From 2nd to 30th September

► Tirupati-Kachiguda (Every Wednesday) Train No. 07614

From September 7 to October 2

Train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from August 29 to September 26 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction, the train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly summer special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesdays from Aug. 30 to September 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

As reported in the TTD website, the total number of pilgrims who had darshan at Tirumala was around 64,438 and the approximate waiting time for darshan was 15 hours.

Also Read: Tirumala Witnesses Heavy Rush