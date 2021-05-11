Tirupati: AP Govt Sanctions 10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of COVID Victims

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of 11 Covid-19 patients, who died in a hospital in Tirupati due to an issue related to oxygen supply. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this during a video conference in the Spandana Meeting with District Collectors. Eleven Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia hospital late on Monday night.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister YS Jagan said that officials had informed him that the oxygen tanker from Tamil Nadu did not arrive on time and there was a shortage of oxygen, killing 11 people. We also sent six tankers on a flight from Gannavaram Airport to Odisha yesterday, and we airlifted Oxygen tankers to save on transportation time. Apart from there, we are also filling tankers and bringing them by road as well, such is the situation for oxygen requirement, the CM said.

''We are also buying oxygen from abroad and shipping it to the state it. In other words, we are trying our best to avoid oxygen shortage through all possible means. Even with all these efforts, sometimes mishaps occur and are not in our hands,'' he said poignantly. '' I am instructing all Collectors to be very vigilant. The problems caused by COVID have to be dealt with by humanity,'' he said.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to set up an additional oxygen plant at Tirupati Rua Hospital. A team of engineers from the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy visited Ruia Hospital to inspect the oxygen supply system and suggest corrective measures.

