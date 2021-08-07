Tirupati Ruia Hospital Case: AP Govt Files Counter in High Court

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday filed a counter in the High Court on the Tirupati Ruia incident. As many as 11 patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati on May 10th.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who died at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

On 28th June, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government to submit reports on the deaths of COVID-19 patients who died due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply at SVR Ruia hospital. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya asked the state government to file counters with full details.

After the Tirupati Ruia incident, AP CM YS Jagan ordered the officials to monitor the situation at every hospital in the state round the clock. He also directed the officials to give special focus on the management of oxygen systems in hospitals.