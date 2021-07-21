Tirupati: Online Prostitution Racket Busted

Tirupati city police busted a Hitech prostitution racket at the Srinagar colony. As per the initial investigation, all the processes were run through online management, including bank and mobile transactions. The portraits of girls' will also be shown online. The prostitution racket is now hi-tech and the dealings too are taking place online.

Two women have been organising prostitution. CI Sivaprasad Reddy said that Swapna and Lakshmi Priya, the natives of Bellary, Karnataka in collusion with Sai Charan and Anirudh have been organising the prostitution. Sai Charan and Anirudh would bring women from different cities like Bengaluru and Gudivada. Women were supplied to customers who approached them through different online platforms. With the help of Sai Charan, Anirudh; Lakshmi Priya, and Swapna have been running the brothel in Jeevakona Srinagar Colony. CI said that all four have been arrested. Some of the victims have been rescued. Cases have been registered on the four of them. Police are investigating in all the angles to know all the details.