The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to halt the VIP break darshan on November 4 on account of Diwali. It has also been said that the temple administration would not accept any recommendation letters for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple on November 3.

The decision was made to ensure the smooth running of Deepavali Asthanam on November 4 at the temple.