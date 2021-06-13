TIRUPATI: YSRCP MP Dr M Gurumoorthy submitted a petition for the railway developmental activities at Tirupati and Renigunta to the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, here on Sunday.

The MP had mentioned various issues like the long-pending Tirupati Railway station redevelopment work with world-class amenities as lakhs of visitors come every year for pilgrimage to the holy hill shrine of Tirumala.

This apart, the Southside development works and Tiruchanoor station works were also mentioned.

The MP also underlined the need to introduce new trains to various destinations from Tirupati like the much-needed daily trains to Shirdi, New Delhi, and Mumbai. Additional daily trains to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam were also needed.

The need for a new passenger train between Nellore and Chittoor via Tirupati to cater to the needs of the common people of the two districts. The need for additional funds to speed up the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line works was also mentioned.

According to the proposed plan, the station would have areas like administrative areas, security and station operation staff area, and miscellaneous technical area.

The re-developed Tirupati Railway Station would also be equipped with amenities like hospitality, executive lounge, food court, and resting rooms. The re-development of the station would facilitate the commercial development and boost tourism.

Renigunta railway station will soon get another entrance from the Renigunta airport side. South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya who inspected the works there on Saturday, stated that once the new entrance is completed, it would be convenient for the passengers to enter and exit the station. The GM inspected Renigunta and Tirupati stations along with the Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari and other officials.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy had earlier met the GM at Renigunta station and discussed various developmental plans pertaining to his region and the pending projects.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also commenced the remodelling works of the yard at Tirupati Railway Station, which is one of the busiest railway stations in the Indian Railways. This work was taken up to decongest the train movement at Tirupati station and to enhance safety. The infrastructure works have been upgraded as a part of remodelling of the yard, including the two stabling lines, one engine escape line developed toward Renigunta, and one extra line running up to 640 metres for facilitating smooth train operations and improving the operational efficiency of trains of the yard.

The Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier offered worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday. Goyal, along with his wife and family members was on a one-day spiritual visit. After his worship, Piyush Goyal was honoured with a sacred silk ‘ vasthram’ and a memento by TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy. Tirupati YSRCP MP had received the Railway Minister at the Renigunta Airport on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday had met the Union Railway and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal and appealed to release the pending arrears of Rs 3,229 crore for AP Civil Supplies Corporation, as they would come in handy for paying farmers towards Rabi crop procurement during his two-day trip to New Delhi.

