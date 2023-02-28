Tirupati: YSR Congress Party MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy gave a clarification on the lands registrations under the prohibited list of lands under Section 22A of the Stamps and Registration Act, on Tuesday.

He said that there was some confusion over the land registration in Tirupati in the State of Andhra Pradesh, five days ago and some of the victims had come to him for help. As a responsible legislator, I spoke to the CMO's office, the IG of the Registration and Stamps department, and the Endowments Commissioner right in front of them. After I spoke about the problem, they gave appropriate instructions to the TTD officials and the district registrar. The TTD JEO, Estate Officer, and District Registrar were convened and ordered to rectify the problem immediately and the process of rectifying the issue has also been undertaken, he said.

Speaking further, the Tirupati MLA said that it was his responsibility to solve this problem and make the registrations process a smooth affair. ” I have always worked for public interest but never for personal interest. Some selfish politicians are trying to mislead people for their political gain. Do not believe such false propaganda of the opposition. I am a person who will fight for people no matter what problem they have, Bhumana asserted while giving his assurances.

