Tirupati: Inter Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Exam Centre

TIRUPATI: In a shocking incident, an Intermediate student in the Tirupati district after suffering a massive cardiac arrest before his examination on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the student- Sathish, who was about to sit for his exam suffered a severe heart attack and collapsed at DRW examination centre in Guduru. Immediately, He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and the doctors declared him brought dead.

Intermediate exams began in Andhra Pradesh on May 6. Nearly, 10.01 lakh students are appearing for intermediate exams.

