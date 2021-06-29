Tirupati: Husband Kills Wife, Dumps Body Packed In Suitcase Near Ruia Hospital

In a very shocking incident a husband killed his wife and packed her body inside a suitcase. Later, he dumped it at an isolated place near SVRR government hospital. The incident took place in Tirupati. According to the police, the victim was identified as Bhuvaneswari, a native of Ramasamudram mandal in Punganur constituency of Chittoor district.

Two years ago, Bhuvaneswari married Srikanth Reddy of Badvel in Kadapa district and they were blessed with a baby girl. Bhuvaneswari used to work as a software engineer at a firm in Hyderabad. After Srikanth lost his job, the couple relocated to Tirupati. The couple used to fight with each other all the time. Srikanth after a heated argument, killed his wife. He packed the dead body of Bhuvaneswari in a suitcase and left it at an isolated place near SVRR hospital on June 23rd.

On the same night, he went to the spot and poured petrol in the suitcase and set it on fire. The suitcase was found by the Alipiri police near the SVRR hospital five days ago. The dead body was charred up to 90%. Police with the help of the forensic department identified that the dead body is of a woman who is between 25 to 30 years of age. Police started investigation and found the taxi driver who helped Srikanth Reddy in disposing of the woman's body. Two teams have been formed and are searching for the main accused, Srikanth Reddy in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Srikanth Reddy told his relatives that his wife died of COVID-19 and was admitted to RUIA hospital. He said that hospital authorities didn't give the dead body as died of COVID-19.