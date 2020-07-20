TIRUPATI: With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising, officials have decided to once again impose complete lockdown restrictions on public transport, business establishments and movement of the public in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21. More significantly, the full lockdown curbs will be in force for the next 47 days till September 5.

Barring essential services and medical shops, all other shops including provisional stores, vegetable shops and haircut salons will be allowed only between 6:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta said that the complete lockdown curbs would be enforced till September 5.

He appealed to the people to adhere to all the rules and COVID-19 guidelines in view of the high incidence of coronavirus cases in the temple town and also across Chittoor district.

As of now, Chittoor district has recorded 5,400 cases of coronavirus. Of them, 1,700 were recorded in Tirupati alone. Alarmed by this trend, the Chittoor collector has issued orders once again tightening the lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of killer virus.

Addressing the media along with the district collector, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Reddy also urged the people to follow the rules, precautions and safety guidelines.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 4,074 new cases of coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 53,724. As many as 54 deaths related to the dreaded virus were registered in the state in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours,1,335 people were discharged and with this, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 rose to 24,228.