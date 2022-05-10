TIRUPATI: Four female students, including two minors, escaped in the early hours of Monday, by scaling the hostel building’s 8-feet compound wall where they were staying. The incident of the four girls running away from the hostel has created a sensation in Chandragiri mandal which is located in the suburbs of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

As per West DSP Narasappa version, the girls were studying for 1st-year graduation in Srinivas Degree College in Chandragiri and were staying in the Sampradaya, an integrated school of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Trust hostel at Thondavada. Hostel in charge Lakshmi registered a complaint with the Chandragiri police on Monday, who have launched four teams to trace the missing girls.

The girls were hailing from Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam districts. However, what was baffling for the police was how the girls had scaled the 8-feet compound wall and dodged the 150 CC cameras placed all around the building premises. There are more than 350 inmates in the hostel which is manned by 10 security staff.

Reports say that around three days before they left, an outsider had called them and spoken to them on the phone twice on Friday evening leading to various doubts over their escaping from the hostel premises. The girls were learning Vedic studies and Hindu traditions in the hostel.

Also Read: Tirupati: Inter Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Exam Centre