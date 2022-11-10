Tirupati: Five Students Including 3 Girls Remain Untraced Since Nov 9

Tirupati: A day after five class X students, including three girls went missing, Tirupati police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter. The missing students who were studying at Annamayya English Medium School in Nehru Nagar in Tirupati, went missing on November 9 morning.

According to the complaint lodged by the school and parents, the students left their houses on Wednesday morning for study hours and did not return home. The three girls and two boys have been identified as Gunashree, Mehtaz, Mounashree, Abdul Rehman and Atif Hussain (he is a 9th standard student).

“We have received a complaint from school management and parents about the five missing students. We are verifying the facts and CCTV cameras installed on the school premises are being scanned," the police said,” police said.



The authorities of Annamayya English Medium School in their complaint to the police said all four 10th class students attended the exam and left school at around 8.00 am and they said that they are going home for breakfast.

Also Read: 9 Indian Workers Among 11 Killed In Maldives Fire