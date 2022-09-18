Tirupati: Drug Control Administration Asst Director in ACB Net

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)officials on Saturday caught a Drug Control Administration Assistant Director red-handed while he was taking bribe to perform official duties. Vijaya Saradhi, a resident of Kotakommalu street, Tirupati, the owner of Sri Vedadri Medical Agencies registered his grievance on the 14400 ACB Mobile App. Going into the details, Vijaya Saradhi purchased a new house and moved into it. He also wanted to shift his medical agency to his new house. He applied for its permission and wanted to add his wife as a competent person to his agency, with regard to this, he also paid a challan amount through online. Kalyan Chakravarthi, who was working as Assistant Director of Drugs Control Administration, Tirupati since 2019 had to approve it. But he demanded a bribe amount of Rs. 20k to do the favour.

Vijaya Saradhi didn't pay the bribe and registered his grievance on the 14400 ACB Mobile App. He was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while receiving the bribe amount of Rs. 20000. Based on the reliable information, the officials also conducted searches at his residence and a few other places. The officials are investigating to know whether he is in possession of assets disproportionate to his sources of income. He was arrested and produced in front of honourable court for SPE & ACB, Nellore.