Doctor Burnt to Ashes in Renigunta Fire Mishap

Renigunta Fire Accident: A major fire broke out at a private hospital (Kartika Clinic) in Renigunta today. Dr. Ravishankar Reddy and his son Siddharth Reddy and his daughter Karthika died in the fire accident. Ravishankar Reddy was burnt to ashes. Siddharth Reddy, Karthika died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. According to the preliminary reports, a short circuit might be the reason for the fire accident.

Going into the details, Dr. Ravishankar Reddy is running a hospital named Karthika Clinics at Bhagat Singh Colony in Renigunta. He along with his family members resides on the top floor of the building whereas he used to run his hospital on the ground floor. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building where the doctor and his family has been residing in the early hours of Sunday.

The locals who noticed the flames and smoke coming out of the building immediately gave information to the fire police. In the meantime, Ravishankar Reddy's wife, his mother-in-law, and his children were brought out by the locals. The children were immediately rushed to the hospital. Bharath (12) and Karthika (15) died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Tirupati fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. It was a narrow escape as there were no patients in the hospital.

