TIRUPATI: The TTD on Friday conducted a trial run at the Tirumala temple with 100 employees, after the Andhra Pradesh government allowed darshan at the Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple from June 8 onwards in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Anil Kumar Singhal examined the trial run and considered how many people can be sent per hour in the queue to track the movement of people in the queue.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that they will conduct a trial run on June 8, 9 and 10 with TTD employees and some locals. He further added that the temple board will allow only a few darshans keeping in view of COVID-19 spread. The temple board will make arrangements for the darshan of around 7,000 devotees per day, he added.

Reddy urged the devotees to comply with government regulations and to use sanitizers. Devotees should cooperate with the rules of the TTD, he said. Four major areas have been identified in Tirumala and the temporary cancellation of the headwaters in Kalyanakkat.

The TTD Chairman said that there are four major areas of concern in Tirumala, and TTD has temporarily closed Kalyana Katta. Devotees should be careful and wash their hands with sanitizer near the Prasadam counters area.

Highlights of YV Subba Reddy Speech:

►TTD employees will be allowed for darshan on June 8, 9

► Locals will be allowed for Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy darshan on June 10

► Devotees Darshan will be made available from 11

► Only 7,00 darshans will be permitted per day

► Around 3,000 people can avail the online darshan

► VIP break Darshan will be made available from morning 6.30 to 7.30

► Devotees darshan will be made available from morning 6.30 to night 7.30

► Devotees walking through footsteps path to Tirumala can avail darshan from morning 6.00 to evening 4.00

► Devotees will be allowed to walk through only Alipiri steps path, no permission to walk from Srivari Metlu

►Ticket counter will be available for devotees coming through Alipiri walk path

►Testing Labs made available at Alipiri and Tirumala

► Children under 10 years and older than 65 are not allowed

► Devotees will not be allowed in Pushkarini

► Masks and sanitizers are a must for darshan

►Devotees in containment zones across the country are advised not to visit Tirumala