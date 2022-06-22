Tirupati: CM YS Jagan to Inaugurate Vakulamatha Temple Tomorrow

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration of the prestigious Sri Vakulamatha Temple near Patakalva (Perur Banda) by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. It may be noted here that a few days ago the chief minister was invited to the inauguration of Sri Vakulamatha Temple by the TTD officials.

The TTD is organising Maha Samprokshana celebrations of Sri Vakulamatha temple from June 18-23, The temple which has been revived is located on a hillock at Perur which is five kilometres away from Tirumala hill in Tirupati. The rituals will start on June 18 and idol installation will take place on June 23.

After inspecting the arrangements at Sri Vakulamatha temple, Reddy told reporters that it took three years for the temple rejuvenation as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh CM over 83.42 acres. The Minister said the temple will open up for the darshan from June 23 afternoon onwards and will be developed as a pilgrim tourism hub.

The Vigraha Pratista and Maha Samprokshana festivities will be performed between 7.30am and 8.45 am on June 23. On June 23 in early morning Kumbharadhana, Nivedana, Homam, Maha Purnahuti, Vimana kalasha Avahana, will be observed. Later between 7.30am and 8.30am on Mithun Lagnam Prana Pratistha, Maha Samprokshana will be performed. Akshatarohanam, Archaka Bahumanam. Dwajarohanam will be performed at 10.30 am and then devotees will be allowed for Darshan.

Narrating the significance of the temple, TTD Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu said the temple was renovated as per Agama Shastra and the gopuram has been gold plated with 20 kg gold with the support of TTD.

