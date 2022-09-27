Tirupati: CM YS Jagan Flags Off 10 Electric Buses in Alipiri

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 10 electric buses of APSRTC at Alipiri Bus Depot on Tuesday evening. As part of the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India, the Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing in India, Olectra Greentech Limited received an order to supply 100 Electric buses from APSRTC.

Olectra delivered 10 electric buses to APSRTC which will be deployed at Alipiri (Tirupathi) Depot, and remaining buses shall be delivered very soon. As per the contract, Olectra will supply and operate these electric buses for 12 years. Olectra Greentech will also undertake the maintenance of the buses.

According to reports, 50 E-buses will ply on Tirumala-Tirupati Ghat, and the remaining will ply to Nellore, Kadapa, and Madanapalle as intercity buses. During the contract period, Olectra Greentech will undertake the maintenance of the buses.

These 9-metre long Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 35+Driver. The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an Emergency button and USB Sockets for each seat.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery run Olectra Electric buses have completed over seven crore Kms on Indian roads and reduced CO2 emissions by around 46,000 tonnes till now, which would have required around two crore trees instead. Olectra has delivered over 850 buses to various states.