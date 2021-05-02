Tirupati Bypolls: Counting Of Votes Begin

The counting of votes for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election started on Sunday. A total of 28 candidates are in the fray, including former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi from TDP, former Karnataka chief secretary Rathna Prabha of BJP and former MP Chinta Mohan of Congress. Dr.Gurumoorthy is YSRCP candidate.

The counting of votes in Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurupeta and Venkatagiri constituencies is underway at DK Government Women's College in Nellore. The counting arrangements have been made at Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati for Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu constituencies of Chittoor district.

Officials have made it clear that those who are taking part in the counting should show either their COVID-19 negative report or should have been administered two doses of vaccine. Mobile phones are not allowed in the counting centres. The election results can be known through EC website or Voter Helpline app.

As the counting is underway, the government has stopped the sale of liquor from May 1st and it will continue till 10 am on May 3rd. The EC also made it clear that the winning candidate should take a letter from the returning officer and no celebrations are allowed.