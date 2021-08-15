Tirupati Bus Falls Into Gorge After Driver Suffers Heart Attack

In a very tragic incident, 22 people have been severely injured when an RTC bus plunged into a gorge while on its way from Bellary to Tirupati. The incident took place near Bhakarapet Ghat Road. All the injured have been shifted to RUIA hospital for treatment and the condition of two people is said to be serious. Initial reports said the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle near Bhakarapet Ghat Road resulting in the bus plunging into the gorge. The driver suffered a cardiac arrest and managed to steer the bus off the road before collapsing on the wheel.

The 12-km Bhakarapet ghat section on the Tirupati-Madanapalle highway passing through the western end of Seshachalam hills is considered highly accident-prone. The ghat section witnessed many accidents. Starting at the Police Training Centre at Kalyani Dam, the ghat segment continues up to Bhakarapet towards Madanapalle. On the high terrain and dense forest, the narrow and serpentine road runs through several steep gradients and hills. Heavy vehicles such as containers and lorries often overturn on the road at various points on the Bhakarapet ghat section.