Tirupati: Boy Keeps Dead Mother's Body Home for Days Thinking She's Sleeping

A 10-year-old boy, unaware that his mother had passed away, stayed with the body for four days, assuming that she was asleep. Every day, the boy dressed up for school, ate food, and slept next to his mother, completely unaware that she had died due to an accidental fall from the bed. The incident took place in Tirupati on Saturday when the boy informed his uncle of a foul smell emanating from his mother's body.

Due to differences with her husband, Rajyalakshmi (41), a teacher at a private college, had been living with her son, Shyam Kishore, in a rented flat in the Vidyanagar area for the last two years. The alleged mentally ill boy was a class 5 student at a private school. The woman, who had recently finished her PhD in Karnataka, was supposed to get her degree on March 9 in Belagavi. She had informed her brother, Durga Prasad, who lives in the Chittoor district, about her travel plans and that she had been suffering from a headache for some time and also wanted to see a doctor once she returned from Belagavi.

Rajyalakshmi is assumed to have fallen out of bed on March 9 and died from a head injury. Her son assumed that she was sleeping. For three days, the boy ate snacks from home and went to school regularly. When neighbours asked him about his mother's whereabouts, he said she was resting. When a foul smell began to emanate on the fourth day, he called his uncle to inform him that his mother had been asleep for four days. When Durga Prasad arrived at the residence, he was shocked to see that his sister had passed away. The body was moved for an autopsy by the authorities. It is assumed to be a case of natural death.