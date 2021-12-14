TIRUPATI/BENGALURU: A Rajahmundry-Tirupati Indigo flight had to make an emergency landing in Bengaluru due to a technical glitch on Tuesday afternoon. This was shared by YSRCP Nagari MLA RK Roja Selvamani who was on board the flight. She shared the news through a video that the plane was circling in the air for more than an hour as it could not get permission to land in the Tirupati airport.

Speaking to Sakshi about her ordeal she said that many passengers were in a panic situation after the plane was hovering in the air for so long. What was more frightening was that the plane had to land in Bengaluru and not anywhere nearby like Kadapa Airport, she said. She said that passengers were being allowed to get off the plane and they have been stuck in the aircraft for almost four hours.

She said that the plane crew have not given any clear picture about the issue and neither have they been given permission to get off the aircraft. The YSRCP MLA said that she had undergone major surgery and had more than 29 stitches in her stomach, and to sit for so long would be very difficult for her.

The ATR flight left Rajahmundry at 9.20 am and was supposed to reach Tirupati at 10.20 am. Due to a technical fault, the plane later landed in Bangalore Airport without landing in Tirupati after being airborne for more than an hour. It appears that there were several VIPs on the plane along with MLA Roja. Authorities stated that all passengers were safe but there is no clear picture as to whether the plane will depart for Tirupati as of now.

