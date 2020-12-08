Tirupati Bomb Blast: Woman Injured As Country Made Bomb Explodes

Tirupati: A woman was severley injured as the countrymade bomb went off on Tuesday evening. The incident took place near railway track in Renigunta Mandal of Chittoor district. According to the police, a shepherd Sasikala of Tarakarama Nagar noticed a box near the railway track. She tried to open it with the help of a stick but the country made bomb exploded. Sasikala has suffered severe injuries but is out of danger. She was shifted to Tirupati Ruia hospital for treatment.

Police who got the information from the locals rushed to the spot. CI Anjuyadav and team is investigating the case in all the possible angles. The bomb disposal squad also visited the spot and collected the specimens.