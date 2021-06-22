Tirupati: APTDC To Build 7-Star Hotel Near Alipiri, Introduces 7 New Tourist Packages

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation(APTDC) is considering building a seven-star hotel in Tirupati near the Alipiri route for the convenience of the pilgrims who come to visit the holy shrine at Tirumala. Addressing media persons at the State Institute of Hotel Management(SIHM) college after conducting a review meeting with officials here on Monday, APTDC Executive Director (ED) A L Mal Reddy said, "The 34-acres of prime land along the Alipiri-SV Zoological Park Road given for the purpose of a proposed spiritual theme park named ‘ Devlok’ was being reclaimed and we are preparing proposals to build a seven-star hotel in its place," he said.

The ED said that in 2015, the past government had handed over the tourism department land on Alipiri Road to a private company for the construction of the Devlok project. However as there was no progress made so far, the AP government has sought to reclaim the land. As per TTD sources, the Devlok project hit several technical and financial roadblocks and the land was left unused.

A PPP (Public-Private Partnership) policy will be initiated to build a seven-star hotel for travelers and tourists, Mal Reddy said.

Speaking further the ED said that Rs 14 Crore would be required to complete the construction of the APTDC's Haritha Hotel in Alipiri which was left incomplete. He stated that they plan to give it on lease to a private company to run the hotel, for a sum of Rs 1.80 Crore per annum.

The APTDC has also introduced 7 new tourist packages operating from Tirupati of which one is from Proddutur, to expand its services which include hassle-free darshan of the Tirumala temple. The seven packages would cover all TTD temples including Tirumala and also some other places in Chittoor district like Thalakona, Horsley Hills, Tharigonda (Vayalpadu mandal). While Thalakona, TTD's local and non-local temples will be covered in another package, Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, and TTD local temples will be covered in another package.

Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy, Executive Engineer Subramanyam, SIHM Principal Giri Babu, PRO Ravindra Reddy and others were present at the meeting. The ED also visited the Divisional Office of the Department of Tourism near the Tirupati Zoo.

