TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Specialty Hospital which is being constructed by TTD at Alipiri, and later inaugurated Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR).

On this occasion, the Chief Minister examined the 3-D model of the Paediatric Super Specialty Hospital and inaugurated the Smile train and Cochlear implantation project at Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital, and further interacted with those who received treatment at the Paediatric Cardiac Unit and recovered

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) by the TATA trust in partnership with TTD. On this occasion, he said that the Andhra Pradesh State government enhanced the Aarogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services, where even treatment for Cancer can be availed free of cost. He said that TTD is putting a lot of effort into building medical infrastructure and partnering with many institutions to expand health care services. He thanked Tata’s for bringing in a State-of-the-art cancer care hospital in Tirupati.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Ministers Vidadala Rajani, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Botsa Satyanarayana, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, MP Midhun Reddy, MP Gurumurthy, Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, and other officials were present at the event.

