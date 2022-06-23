TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Sri Vakula Matha Temple at Peruru village near here on Thursday and performed special rituals.

Attired in traditional dhoti and kanduva, the Chief Minister arrived at the temple and planted a sapling in the temple premises. Later, he performed special puja and took blessings from the priests.

The temple renovation was done as per the directions of the Chief Minister and the responsibility was entrusted to Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The temple is spread over 83.42 acres and will open up for the darshan from June 23 afternoon onwards and developed as a pilgrim tourism hub.

The Vigraha Pratista and Maha Samprokshana festivities were performed between 7.30am and 8.45 am on June 23.

Narrating the significance of the temple, TTD Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu said the temple which is dedicated to the Vakulamatha who is the mother of Lord Venkateswara Swamy was renovated as per Agama Shastra and the gopuram has been gold plated with 20 kg gold with the support of TTD.

Ministers Narayanaswamy, RK Roja, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kottu Satyanarayana and MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy, MLCs, and party leaders besides officials have participated in the event.

