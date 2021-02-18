Tirupati: AP CM YS Jagan To Felicitate 1971 Indo-Pak War Veterans On Swapnim Vijay Warsh

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Tirupati, on Thursday to participate in the felicitation of a war veteran Major General C. Venugopal (95) at the latter’s Chenna Reddy colony residence in Alipiri.

YS Jagan was welcomed at the Renigunta Airport by Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Narayanaswamy, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, MPs Mithun Reddy, MLAs RK Roja, Jangalapalle Srinivasu, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy.

The Vijaya Jwala (Victory Flame) lit at the National War Memorial in Delhi on December 16 last year reached Tirupati on Wednesday. The flame will be hosted in Tirupati till the 20th of this month. Brigadier JJS Binder, Commandant, AOC Center, Tirupati, received the military honors on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pakistani war, the Central Government is organizing the event under the name Swapnim Vijay Warsh.Retired Major General C. Venugopal, who served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ex-servicemen will then be honored at an event to be held at the parade ground by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.