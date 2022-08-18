Tirumala Witness Heavy Rush

Tirumala is witnessing a heavy pilgrim rush with waiting time for the Sarva darshan of the Lord Balaji stretching beyond eight hours and for special darshan, the waiting time is three hours. The number of devotees who visited the temple on Wednesday was 83,880. The hundi collection on August 17 was Rs. 5.86 crore. The number of devotees who got tonsured was 38,710.

Gokulashtami celebrations will be performed for two days in Tirumala.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has released the online quota of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets of Rs. 300 each for the month of October. A total of 25,000 darshan tickets are released per day.

According to the TTD website, the Advance booking Arjitha Seva ticket holders of Sahasrakalasabhishekam, Vishesha pooja and Vasantotsavam are requested to avail Break Darshan or to get a refund instead of Seva for their booking made in advance. The said sevas are decided to perform once a year.