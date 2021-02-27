Tirumala VIP Guests Today Include Uppena Team, ISRO Chairman

Team ‘Uppena’ are overwhelmed with the huge success of the film. Released amid huge expectations, the film is grossing in the same range as the first day. It is expected that the film has already grossed Rs 100 crore. The debut actors Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty along with the film crew visited Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy Temple for the blessings.

Hero Vaishnav Tej, heroine Kriti Shetty, producer Naveen, director Buchibabu and others were present for the darshanam on Saturday. They all visited the Lord on foot up the hill. Afterwards, all of them were visited Swami through a VIP break darshan.

It is known that ISRO will be launching five privately owned satellites with PSLV-C51 rocket on Sunday. In this context, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan also visited Tirupati hoping for the success of the launch of PSLV-C51. Apart from them, AP High Court Judge Justice Krishnamohan, MP Margani Bharat and others visited Tirumala on Saturday.

